Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurants for sale

5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's restaurant scene is always evolving. Places are always opening and closing and even popular spots change ownership occasionally. The smallest snack place to the most popular restaurants sometimes need to evolve to keep serving up their greatest hits. 

With several restaurants currently for sale across the city, here are a few notable ones that stand out. 

Solita

This Italian cafe and grocery store on Dundas West known for their cannoli and panini is right near a bustling restaurant scene with a ton of hungry customers. It's only been open since late 2014 but has hit the market for a mere $115,000.

Melanie's Bistro

This longtime brunch institution on Danforth East is for sale for a cool $179,000. It's always a bustling spot but is in the heart of a neighbourhood in transition.

Henry VIII Ale House

This pub favourite with two locations in Toronto (there's another further west) has a sweet patio, a downstairs party room, and a room full of Bloor West Village regulars. It can be had for only $99,000.

Sushi Couture

Cheap sushi is synonymous with the Annex so kudos to this slighly upscale sushi joint for 7 years in business so far. Interested buyers will need to fish out $145,000.

Hungry Amoo

This recently shuttered restaurant on Lower Ossington called it quits after about a year in business. The space is now up for grabs for $349,000.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Hungry Amoo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto this weekend

Toronto food events: Drake Block Party, Oktoberfest, BBQ pop-ups

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Schmaltz Appetizing, Hoja LuWei, Henrietta Lane

Beer could be coming to a Pizza Pizza in Toronto

Drake's new Toronto restaurant is going to serve sushi

Toronto is having its vegan moment

Toronto is getting an adorable animal macaron shop