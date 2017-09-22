5 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Toronto's restaurant scene is always evolving. Places are always opening and closing and even popular spots change ownership occasionally. The smallest snack place to the most popular restaurants sometimes need to evolve to keep serving up their greatest hits.

With several restaurants currently for sale across the city, here are a few notable ones that stand out.

This Italian cafe and grocery store on Dundas West known for their cannoli and panini is right near a bustling restaurant scene with a ton of hungry customers. It's only been open since late 2014 but has hit the market for a mere $115,000.

This longtime brunch institution on Danforth East is for sale for a cool $179,000. It's always a bustling spot but is in the heart of a neighbourhood in transition.

This pub favourite with two locations in Toronto (there's another further west) has a sweet patio, a downstairs party room, and a room full of Bloor West Village regulars. It can be had for only $99,000.

Cheap sushi is synonymous with the Annex so kudos to this slighly upscale sushi joint for 7 years in business so far. Interested buyers will need to fish out $145,000.

This recently shuttered restaurant on Lower Ossington called it quits after about a year in business. The space is now up for grabs for $349,000.