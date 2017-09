Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Mahjong Bar, the next hidden "it" spot, will serve small plates of Chinese food in collaboration with Soos along with drinks. It should be open in the next week or so at 1276 Dundas St. W. Look for what appears to be a little pink bodega.

Casa Mia Delicatessen will be opening soon at 1985 Queen St. E. in the Beaches.

The Butcher Chef, a "bistro & butcherie," is set to open at 8 Harbour St.

Scarborough Town Centre will soon have two new additions: the third locations in the city of both Cacao 70 and Kwan Dim Sum.

Closed

The Annex's Za Pizzeria has shuttered, with plans to focus on catering.

East York staple Whistler's has closed after 36 years in business.

Hawaii Bar in Dovercourt Village has silently shut down.

The Lobster Trap on Avenue Rd. in North York has closed, with a "for lease" sign in the window.

Other news