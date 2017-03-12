Toronto's most famous salvage shop being kicked out for a condo

If you had to put together a list of Toronto's most quirky stores, the Salvage Shop would surely get a top spot. Filled to the brim with antique items of all manner — from door knobs to typewriters to toys — it's long been a destination for treasure hunters, set designers, and vintage lovers.

Now it's being forced out of its Kingston Rd. location to make way for a condo. The strip of buildings of which it's a part were purchased by Core Development Group, who plans to use the store as a presentation centre as part of its redevelopment plans.

As CBC News reports, owner Roy Clifford has been given until July 17 to vacate the premises, which includes not just his showroom but storage areas in neighbouring buildings where the majority of his stock is housed.

Clifford has started a Go Fund Me campaign in the hopes of subsidizing the relocation of the store, though he has a long way to go to meet his goal right now. Without an injection of capital, he will have to liquidate his collection.

Clifford seems hesitant to ask for donations, but truly believes his collection is worth saving. There's obvious character and personality on display here, something which trickles down to the store's stock.

The Salvage Shop isn't dead yet, but it'll take a fight to save it, and the clock is ticking.