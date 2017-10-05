It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this long weekend

Toronto's weather has been all over the place this season. While the heat wave officially ended last week, this long weekend is set to keep you sweating like an 80s workout video.

Summer weather will continue its belated reign over the city, with temperatures that might feel as high as 28C this weekend. Even without the humidex, the high on Saturday is expected to reach 25C.

Sunday and Monday are projected to be marginally cooler with highs of 22C respectively, but it should feel like its 26C. Fortunately, there will also be plenty of sunshine as well.

Nature has kept us on our toes over the past few weeks with a record breaking heat wave, double rainbows, and even a hail storm. The weather hasn't been kind to our trees and prospects for fall foliage, but it's hard to get too upset about summer weather in October!

I wonder what will happen next.