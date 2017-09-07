City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
double rainbow

Epic double rainbow spotted over Toronto after rainstorm

Toronto was treated to a stunning display of colours after a brief but powerful rainstorm earlier today. Anyone lucky enough to look up might've caught a glimpse of not one, but two rainbows arched over the skyline.

double rainbow #cntower #rainbow #toronto #cntowerweather

A post shared by Sára Metzger (@saccka) on

The phenomena is as rare as it is complex. Basically, rainbows are the result of light reflected through raindrops which act like a prism, allowing us to see a spectrum of colours spread across the sky.

After the storm comes the (double) rainbow.

A post shared by HollyO △⃒⃘ (@hodobbs) on

In the case of the double rainbow, the second, slightly fainter rainbow is actually inverted, reflecting twice off the back of raindrops.

The reflections can go on forever, and there have been (albeit dubious) reports of triple, even quadruple rainbows. But today's double rainbow seemed to be enough for everyone to enjoy.

Lead photo by

That_and_then_some

