City
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto hailstorm

Parts of Toronto just got hit with a hailstorm

City
Michael Ott
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Weather in Toronto is all over the place this week. We started with record breaking, swelteringly hot days. Then it cooled down real fast. But today things got downright bizarre.

There was a sudden hail storm today in various parts of the city, including Scarborough, the Beaches, and near Yonge Street in midtown.

Social media has blown up as a result of the sudden storm.

Weather watches called for thunderstorms earlier today, but there was no sighting of possible hail.

What extreme weather event will Toronto be treated to next? After this crazy week, we’re all guessing.

Lead photo by

Jeff Barfield

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Toronto home right on the lake goes for $1.9 million

Parts of Toronto just got hit with a hailstorm

Toronto's housing affordability just hit an all time low

Barack Obama arrives in Toronto to throngs of adoring fans

Massive changes coming to Bloor and Dufferin

Toronto's housing market ranked the most over-valued in the world

Condo of the week: 200 Bloor Street West

The TTC will soon run ghost service on its new subway line