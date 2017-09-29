Parts of Toronto just got hit with a hailstorm

Weather in Toronto is all over the place this week. We started with record breaking, swelteringly hot days. Then it cooled down real fast. But today things got downright bizarre.

There was a sudden hail storm today in various parts of the city, including Scarborough, the Beaches, and near Yonge Street in midtown.

Social media has blown up as a result of the sudden storm.

Weather watches called for thunderstorms earlier today, but there was no sighting of possible hail.

Toronto weather is so confusing ... one day it's 30 degrees and the next day it's this .... holy hail!!!! pic.twitter.com/sHafafkaNj — Kate Drummond (@KateDrummond_) September 29, 2017

What extreme weather event will Toronto be treated to next? After this crazy week, we’re all guessing.