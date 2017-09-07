Bill Clinton is coming to Toronto

First Hillary, then Barack, and now Bill?

Toronto is getting spoiled for American politicians right now – or rather, we will be at the end of this month, once all of those boring, sexy movie stars go home.

St. Francis Xavier University announced today that Bill Clinton will be visiting Toronto for a speech on Oct. 3, just a few days after his wife's book tour stop at The Enercare Centre and former U.S. President Barack Obama's speech at the MCC.

America's 42nd President is scheduled to be "in conversation with" former Canadian Ambassador to Washington Frank McKenna. The topic of the speech will be "Leadership."

Tickets for the event, which includes a reception and dinner at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, are on sale now, but they'll cost you a pretty penny.

Tables start at $5,000 and individual tickets are not available "due to high demand."