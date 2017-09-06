Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TIFF toronto 2017

5 can't miss events in Toronto during TIFF 2017

Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Can't miss events during TIFF this year include big name stars, an intimate Lady Gaga concert, and the chance to see the winner of this year's People's Choice Award. The festival runs from September 7-17 and these events are a mix of free, ticketed, and rush-line situations. 

Here are my picks for can't miss events at TIFF this year.

Witness a rap battle

In celebration of the Eminem-produced film Bodied, Festival Street is hosting an actual rap battle between Madness, one of the film's stars, and Toronto rapper Kid Twist. It all goes down Thursday, September 7 at 8:30 p.m. on the Slaight Music Stage. 

Catch a conversation with a famous star

TIFF's In Conversation series is always a festival highlight. Folks get to watch an extended talk with major stars. This year's appearances include Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Javier Bardem and Gael Garcia Bernal. Most advance tickets are sold out, but rush line tickets are available for each talk. 

See Lady Gaga perform after her premiere

Tickets for the world premiere of Gaga's new documentary are very sold out. She's already in town for two nights at the ACC, and set to perform after the screening. Rush line tickets will be available for the September 8 show though, so get to the Princess of Wales Theatre early to nab one. 

Take everything in along Festival Street

A major part of King West will be shut down from September 7-10 for a street party featuring concerts, outdoor film screenings, a virtual reality station, as well as extended patios and food trucks. 

Watch the winner of the People’s Choice Award

Last year's winner of the People's Choice Award was La La Land, which tells you that movie fans know how to pick a film that will make waves after the festival. Catch a screening of this year's winner for free, Sunday, September 16 at Roy Thomson Hall. 

tiff 2017

Thanks to McCafe for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

5 can't miss events in Toronto during TIFF 2017

TIFF Party Guide 2017

45 must-see movies at TIFF 2017 by day of the festival

How Toronto got the most thrilling cinema in the world

Denzel Washington is coming to Toronto

Mysterious mannequins holding balloons appear in Toronto

Dunkirk to screen for free at Ontario Place's Cinesphere

10 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at TIFF 2017