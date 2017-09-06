5 can't miss events in Toronto during TIFF 2017

Can't miss events during TIFF this year include big name stars, an intimate Lady Gaga concert, and the chance to see the winner of this year's People's Choice Award. The festival runs from September 7-17 and these events are a mix of free, ticketed, and rush-line situations.

Here are my picks for can't miss events at TIFF this year.

In celebration of the Eminem-produced film Bodied, Festival Street is hosting an actual rap battle between Madness, one of the film's stars, and Toronto rapper Kid Twist. It all goes down Thursday, September 7 at 8:30 p.m. on the Slaight Music Stage.

TIFF's In Conversation series is always a festival highlight. Folks get to watch an extended talk with major stars. This year's appearances include Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Javier Bardem and Gael Garcia Bernal. Most advance tickets are sold out, but rush line tickets are available for each talk.

Tickets for the world premiere of Gaga's new documentary are very sold out. She's already in town for two nights at the ACC, and set to perform after the screening. Rush line tickets will be available for the September 8 show though, so get to the Princess of Wales Theatre early to nab one.

A major part of King West will be shut down from September 7-10 for a street party featuring concerts, outdoor film screenings, a virtual reality station, as well as extended patios and food trucks.

Last year's winner of the People's Choice Award was La La Land, which tells you that movie fans know how to pick a film that will make waves after the festival. Catch a screening of this year's winner for free, Sunday, September 16 at Roy Thomson Hall.