Barack Obama is coming to Toronto

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is slated to speak in Toronto at the end of this month, just one day after Hillary Clinton arrives in town to promote her new book.

It's going to be one heck of a weekend for security personnel.

Obama's speech, scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, is being billed as a "lunch event," hosted by the Ottawa-based think tank Canada 2020.

Organizers say that the two-hour event will include Obama's remarks on "civic engagement, community leadership and tolerance," followed by an on-stage discussion of "a wide-range of topics."

"President Obama is one of the most inspirational political figures of our time," reads a note from former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman on the event's website. "For many, this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see and hear President Obama live."

Canada 2020 says it is expecting thousands of attendees for Obama's speech, but, according to the Toronto Star, individual tickets are not available purchase.

Tables of 10 will reportedly be sold at around $10,000 a pop when registration opens on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. ET.