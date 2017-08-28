Hillary Clinton is coming to Toronto

Melania Trump isn't the only First Lady visiting Toronto later this month. Former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is also setting foot on Canadian soil in September but for very different reasons.

Clinton is currently on a book tour talking about her new memoir. She'll be in Toronto at the Enercare Centre September 28 talking about the 2016 election, writing the book and what she'll be up to next.

It's the second stop on her book tour which will also take her to Montreal and Vancouver.

Melania Trump will be in town just days earlier to lead the American delegation at the 2017 Invictus Games from September 23-30, but no word on whether the current First Lady plans to stick around to get Clinton's autograph.

Tickets for Hillary Clinton in Toronto start at $80 and top out at a whopping $3,000. If you pony up for the $229 VIP ticket they'll throw in a free copy of the book.