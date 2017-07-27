Melania Trump is coming to Toronto

Trump might have disappeared from the Toronto skyline, but the name will still have a presence in Toronto, at least for a short time this fall.

That's because Melania Trump announced today she'd be leading the American delegation to the Invictus Games, which are being held right here in the city from September 23 to 30.

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The sporting event, created by Prince Harry, is for injured, wounded or sick military service members as well as veterans.

“I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida last year,” said Mrs. Trump in a statement released today.

As the Toronto Star points out, the first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014.