Trump's name officially being removed from Toronto tower

The Toronto skyline is saying goodbye to the Trump name. The hotel and residence at Bay and Adelaide is in the midst of getting an extreme makeover as it prepares to become the St. Regis Toronto.

The Canadian company Innvest Hotels previously acquired the hotel and residence after JCF Capital ULC, which owns the hotel, bought out the Trump brand's management contract early.

This means the property will get a revamp, which will include new food and beverage outlets as well as renovations to the lobby and guest rooms.

The biggest change, of course, will be the name change. Part of the Trump name has already been removed from atop the tower, but it'll take a little while until traces of it fully disappear.