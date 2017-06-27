City
Trump's name will be removed from Toronto tower

The Trump name might soon disappear from the Toronto skyline as the Trump International Hotel and Tower, at Bay and Adelaide, is set to be renamed.

That's because, as Bloomberg writes today, the new Trump Tower owners JCF Capital ULC reached a deal to buy out the hotel's management contracts early.

The Trump brand currently manages and licenses its name to the hotel and residence, but it doesn't own the property.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump name could be removed as early as August 1. Previous reports said that Marriott was in the lead to take over managing the property. 

