City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto trump hotel

Toronto's Trump Hotel might soon get a new name

City
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Trump International Hotel and Tower has been mired in controversy for a long while now. But the president of the United States' name might soon disappear from our local skyline.

That's because, according to Bloomberg News, the hotel might be getting a new name. "Marriott is the lead candidate to take over the brand and management contracts from the Trump Organization for the 65-story tower in Canada’s largest city, people close to the transaction said," reports Bloomberg.

Other options include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s Waldorf Astoria brand, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., as well as keeping the current name.

At the end of March, the building at Bay and Adelaide was sold to its main debt holder, JCF Capital, for $298 million.

Lead photo by

marisaviljoen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Detached house in Toronto goes for way over asking

Toronto's Trump Hotel might soon get a new name

10 secret places to explore in Ontario this summer

Toronto is full of major road closures this weekend

Average price of two bedroom apartment in Toronto hits $2,300

It's going to feel like almost 40C in Toronto this weekend

There's a major subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Condo of the week: 15 Windermere Avenue