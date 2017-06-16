Toronto's Trump Hotel might soon get a new name

Toronto's Trump International Hotel and Tower has been mired in controversy for a long while now. But the president of the United States' name might soon disappear from our local skyline.

That's because, according to Bloomberg News, the hotel might be getting a new name. "Marriott is the lead candidate to take over the brand and management contracts from the Trump Organization for the 65-story tower in Canada’s largest city, people close to the transaction said," reports Bloomberg.

Other options include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s Waldorf Astoria brand, Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., as well as keeping the current name.

At the end of March, the building at Bay and Adelaide was sold to its main debt holder, JCF Capital, for $298 million.