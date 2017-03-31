City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
trump tower toronto

Toronto Trump Tower sold for $300 million

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Trump International Hotel & Tower was never owned by Donald Trump's company. Instead, it licensed its name to Talon International and managed the building at Bay and Adelaide.

But now the 65-storey hotel and condo in the heart of the city's Financial District has been sold to its main debt holder JCF Capital for $298 million, as the Canada Press reports.

Apart from JCF Capital's stalking horse bid, no one else wanted to buy the building. A judge approved of the sale yesterday.

Since opening in Toronto, the Trump Tower has faced lots of controversy and a lawsuit.

Lead photo by

Philip Johnson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Trump Tower sold for $300 million

Toronto hit by sudden snowstorm and people are not happy

Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue #16

The TTC will close a section of Line 1 this weekend

Toronto in awe over this morning's spectacular sunrise

How to look for summer jobs in Toronto right now

The grisly past of St. Patrick Station

Toronto will now crack down on bad landlords