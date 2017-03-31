Toronto Trump Tower sold for $300 million

Toronto's Trump International Hotel & Tower was never owned by Donald Trump's company. Instead, it licensed its name to Talon International and managed the building at Bay and Adelaide.

But now the 65-storey hotel and condo in the heart of the city's Financial District has been sold to its main debt holder JCF Capital for $298 million, as the Canada Press reports.

Apart from JCF Capital's stalking horse bid, no one else wanted to buy the building. A judge approved of the sale yesterday.

Since opening in Toronto, the Trump Tower has faced lots of controversy and a lawsuit.