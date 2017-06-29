Toronto's Trump Hotel will officially become the St. Regis

Toronto's Trump International Hotel and Tower will soon get a facelift. That's because it'll soon become the St. Regis Toronto.

Along with stripping the Trump name from the Toronto skyline, this revamp will include renovations to the lobby and guest rooms as well as new food and beverage outlets - yes, we'll probably be saying goodbye to America Restaurant.

Until the renovations are complete, according to a news release, the hotel will be referred to as The Adelaide Hotel Toronto. It'll become the St. Regis Toronto in August.

Innvest Hotels acquired the hotel after JCF bought out the Trump brand's management contract early, as Bloomberg reported this week. It'll manage the hotel and residences, which will be renamed the St. Regis Residences Toronto.