Barack Obama arrives in Toronto to throngs of adoring fans

Barack Obama superfans in Toronto are over the moon today as America's 44th President walks our streets, sees our tower, and breathes the same air that you, or I, or anyone else downtown right now could probably also breathe!

@BarackObama my 8 yr old son instructed me to get a photo with Obama to prove to his friends I attended... this may be closest I get to one pic.twitter.com/0xoURypuSP — Donna Walrond (@MsDonnaW) September 29, 2017

The former U.S. president was in town today for a lunchtime speech, hosted by the Ottawa-based think tank Canada 2020, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Front Street.

This marks Obama's second visit to Canada since leaving the White House – and only the second time that he's come to Toronto ever. The first time was in 2010, during that unforgettably rowdy G20 summit.

"Unlike the *other* guy I believe in reason and logic and facts" Obama in the flesh 😭😭😭 thank you @CanadianPM for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/vJViZPV20Q — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) September 29, 2017

As expected, thousands of people attended the event, including politicians from all levels of government and many local school groups.

About 50 students with Pathways to Education, which helps low-income communities, get to see Obama speak today and they're "very excited" pic.twitter.com/OGtwEuhcjY — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 29, 2017

Some attendees travelled from outside the city to hear the former U.S. President speak, shelling out hundreds of dollars for "cheap seats" in the convention centre.

Scene from cheap ($244) seats at Obama TO 90 min before he arrives. Tight security. Nothing bigger than piece of paper allowed in. pic.twitter.com/Rtqk8yPItx — Anne Kingston (@anne_kingston) September 29, 2017

Lots of people simply hung around outside hoping to catch a glimpse of Obama after the $10,000-per-table lunch ended. Some students reportedly even skipped school (or study time) to do so.

#Obama’s message of hope and civic responsibility still resonates with youth. pic.twitter.com/rHxKMd2NRl — Phil Soper (@PhilSoper) September 29, 2017

Others tweeted woefully about how much they wished they were at the event, just steps away in some cases.

Barack Obama is in the building next to me right now and I'm fangirling from all the way here. Hillary last night. Barack today. #Shook — Sheba Siddiqui (@ShebaSid) September 29, 2017

For those who were unable to see this particular U.S. president speak, fear not – Bill Clinton will be speaking on Tuesday at The Royal York Hotel, just a few days after his wife Hillary was in town for her book tour.

Toronto is crawling with American politicians right now, it seems – and we're loving it.