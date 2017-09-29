City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
barack obama toronto

Barack Obama arrives in Toronto to throngs of adoring fans

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Barack Obama superfans in Toronto are over the moon today as America's 44th President walks our streets, sees our tower, and breathes the same air that you, or I, or anyone else downtown right now could probably also breathe!

The former U.S. president was in town today for a lunchtime speech, hosted by the Ottawa-based think tank Canada 2020, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Front Street.

This marks Obama's second visit to Canada since leaving the White House – and only the second time that he's come to Toronto ever. The first time was in 2010, during that unforgettably rowdy G20 summit.

As expected, thousands of people attended the event, including politicians from all levels of government and many local school groups.

Some attendees travelled from outside the city to hear the former U.S. President speak, shelling out hundreds of dollars for "cheap seats" in the convention centre.

Lots of people simply hung around outside hoping to catch a glimpse of Obama after the $10,000-per-table lunch ended. Some students reportedly even skipped school (or study time) to do so.

Others tweeted woefully about how much they wished they were at the event, just steps away in some cases.

For those who were unable to see this particular U.S. president speak, fear not – Bill Clinton will be speaking on Tuesday at The Royal York Hotel, just a few days after his wife Hillary was in town for her book tour.

Toronto is crawling with American politicians right now, it seems – and we're loving it.

Lead photo by

Canada 2020

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Parts of Toronto just got hit with a hailstorm

Toronto's housing affordability just hit an all time low

Barack Obama arrives in Toronto to throngs of adoring fans

Massive changes coming to Bloor and Dufferin

Toronto's housing market ranked the most over-valued in the world

Condo of the week: 200 Bloor Street West

The TTC will soon run ghost service on its new subway line

There are a ton of road closures in Toronto this weekend