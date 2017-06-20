TTC reduces service on Line 2 for the summer

Summer always feels like the busiest season in Toronto with street festivals, outdoor concerts, and lots and lots of construction happening all over the city, but that's not the case when it comes to subway ridership.

Construction has already cut streetcar service along some routes, and now the TTC's summer service changes and improvements are in effect. The most noteworthy of these is a reduction of train frequency on Line 2 in keeping with seasonal ridership trends.

Many #TTC routes operate with summer schedules, starting today. Generally that = less frequent rush-hour service. https://t.co/BfgoI1xi3T — Transit Toronto (@transittoronto) June 19, 2017

It won't be too bad, but you should plan accordingly. The reductions on Line 2 are only during peak periods, and the TTC still commits to maintaining a train frequency of five minutes or better at all times.

Other routes will actually see an increase in service. Frequency will be improved along routes like the 192 Airport Rocket to Pearson and the 509 Harbourfront thanks to the influx of people and events in the city.

These types of seasonal reductions and improvements happen yearly to reflect changing ridership patterns.

And regardless of when you take Line 2, trains shouldn't be as hot as last summer.