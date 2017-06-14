City
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
college street toronto

College St. braces for another summer construction nightmare

City
Amy Grief
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's nearly summertime in Toronto, which means construction season is upon us. With major projects happening all over the city, some have been lingering since last year, including the streetscape improvement work happening along College Street.

The College Street Promenade BIA's beautification project hit a number of delays last year. The construction work, which aims to make a stretch along College - between Havelock and Shaw - prettier and more pedestrian friendly will pick up again next week, on June 19.

college street beautification

What College St. is envisioned to look like post beautification efforts. Image via PMA Architects.

Construction will start on the south side of the street, before moving to the north side later in the season. From June 18 until October 14, the 506 streetcar will be replaced with shuttle buses between Bathurst and Dundas Street West.

As CBC reports, the original contractor on this project has been suspended from bidding for city contracts for three years. The city has brought a new construction company on board to complete it.

Last summer, numerous business owners revealed how the ongoing construction had been negatively affecting them, despite remaining optimistic about the street's more beautiful future. 

Lead photo by

Amy Grief

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 1248 Davenport Road

Toronto is finally ready to embrace laneway housing

Building fire produces giant smoke cloud over Toronto

Toronto house prices hit record high despite slowing sales

College St. braces for another summer construction nightmare

There's more trouble with Toronto's new streetcars

Ugly strip mall could become Toronto's next big condo development

Toronto's quirkiest neighbourhood is renaming a bunch of streets