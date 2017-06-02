The top 50 summer festivals in Toronto for 2017

Radar
Summer festivals in Toronto will keep you busy all season long with a dizzying array of food events, block parties, massive music gatherings, and more in every corner of the city. Have fun exploring and taking it all in!

  • Must attend summer festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Electric Island
      May 22 - September 4
      Electric Island
      With a party every weekend featuring international DJs and food vendors, this fest will happen at Woodbine Park while we wait for the Island to re-open.
      Woodbine Park
    • Pride Month
      June 1-25
      Pride Month
      Pride Toronto's main weekend is June 23-25, but there are also events all month long beginning on June 1 with parties and human rights panels. 
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Japanese Film Festival
      June 8-28
      Toronto Japanese Film Festival
      All films shown at the Japanese Film Fest have been recognized by Japanese audiences and critics, international film festivals and the Japanese Film Academy.
      Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre
    • TD Jazz Fest
      June 23 - July 2
      TD Jazz Fest
      Joss Stone, Gregory Porter, Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin headline the city-wide jazz fest happening in some of the best sounding venues in Toronto.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Craft Beer Festival
      June 23
      Toronto Craft Beer Festival
      Celebrate independent craft brewers with an impressively wide variety of local craft beers and ciders, as well as delicious food, fun activities and live music.
      Ontario Place
    • Taste of Asia
      June 23-25
      Taste of Asia
      Head to Markham for two-days of non-stop food and action.
      Kennedy Road
    • Irie Music Festival
      June 23
      Irie Music Festival
      Feel the power of summer at this laid back, positive music and cultural fest featuring international and Canadian music, dance, spoken word, visual arts and culinary artists.
      Mississauga Celebration Square
    • The Junction Summer Solstice
      June 24
      The Junction Summer Solstice
      Usher in the new season with a full day of music, art, outdoor patios and shopping.
      THE JUNCTION
    • Pedestrian Sundays
      June 25 - September 24
      Pedestrian Sundays
      On the last Sunday of the month, the streets of Kensington Market are car-free. Expect performers, food vendors, makers, dance parties and endless surprises happening all day in the market. 
      Kensington Market
    • Open Roof Festival
      June 27 - August 29
      Open Roof Festival
      Make sure to get your tickets in advance for these movie nights under the stars as they're busy, boozy and laid back nights of fun.
      99 Sudbury
    • Heritage Ontario Festival
      June 30 - July 3
      Heritage Ontario Festival
      Celebrate the heritage, culture and traditions of Ontario through music on multiple stages, interactive exhibits and food and drink vendors, spread out all around Ontario Place. 
      Ontario Place
    • Toronto Ribfest
      June 30 - July 3
      Toronto Ribfest
      This is a four-day celebration in a park, surrounded by the best rib makers in all the land. Also expect lots of live shows and entertainment.
      Centennial Park
    • Redpath Waterfront Festival
      July 1-3
      Redpath Waterfront Festival
      Visit HTO Park to see the world's largest rubber duck, visit over 75 crafters, artists, bakers and creators and see a Lumberjack show and massive navy ships.
      Sherbourne Commons
    • Toronto Fringe Festival
      July 5-16
      Toronto Fringe Festival
      See various types of theatrical work on multiple stages at all hours of the day and night. There's also a huge free outdoor party space. 
      Multiple Venues
    • Bud Light Dreams Festival
      July 7
      Bud Light Dreams Festival
      Above & Beyond, DVBBS and Steve Angello headline the newly named Dreams Festival. It's two days of larger-than-life dance music.
      Echo Beach
    • Summerlicious
      July 7-23
      Summerlicious
      Summerlicious is one of Toronto's favourite culinary celebrations. For two weeks in July, savour delicious three-course prix fixe menus served by more than 200 of Toronto’s top restaurants. 
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Lawrence
      July 7-9
      Taste of Lawrence
      Scarborough’s largest street festival boasts the most enticing flavours from every cultural community in the GTA. Visit 130 street vendors, midway rides and two music stages.
      Lawrence Ave. E.
    • Beaches International Jazz Festival
      July 7-30
      Beaches International Jazz Festival
      This summer jazz fest takes over the street, pubs, bars, restaurants and parks of the Beaches.
      The Beach
    • Salsa On St. Clair
      July 8
      Salsa On St. Clair
      The 13th annual Salsa on St. Clair is a free weekend celebration that attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers for non stop dancing and singing in the streets.
      St. Clair Avenue West
    • Maker Extravaganza
      July 8
      Maker Extravaganza
      For one weekend only, the city's most creative people gather together to share their latest creations, demonstrate their newest projects and make things together at this free fest.
      Toronto Reference Library
    • Anatolia Festival
      July 9
      Anatolia Festival
      Celebrate Turkish culture in downtown Toronto with folk dance, food and live music. Admission is free.
      Dundas square
    • Fusion of Taste Festival
      July 9
      Fusion of Taste Festival
      This is a one day celebration of multiculturalism with international and local performances, buskers and over 60 vendors.
      Albion Road and Islington Ave
    • Toronto Summer Music Festival
      July 13 - August 5
      Toronto Summer Music Festival
      This festival features renowned Canadian and international artists in 26 main stage concerts, masterclasses, free shows, lectures, and workshops.
      Koerner Hall, Walter Hall, and Church of the Redeemer
    • Vector Festival
      July 13-16
      Vector Festival
      See and experience emergent, critical and experimental new media in the city. It will feature instalments and exhibits from world-renowned tech minds, screenings and online components.
      9 Ossington Avenue
    • Unity Festival
      July 13-15
      Unity Festival
      The ninth annual Unity Festival returns with visual art, spoken word, breakdancing and beatboxing by local youth and international artists.
      Geary Lane
    • Summer Craft Beer Festival
      July 13
      Summer Craft Beer Festival
      Throw back some local brews in Liberty Village at this pay-as-you-go festival. There'll also be live music, snacks, food vendors and summer heat.
      Liberty Village Market Galleria
    • Night It Up!
      July 14-16
      Night It Up!
      This is the longest-running outdoor night market in the GTA and it's packed with unique Asian street food, gourmet food trucks, a variety of merchandise and stage performances.
      Night It Up!
    • Festival of India
      July 15
      Festival of India
      The Festival of India brings South Asian culture to the heart of downtown with 40-foot tall floats in a grand parade. There'll be drumming, singing, and dancing all the way from Bloor to Queens Quay.
      Toronto Island Parks
    • Toronto Burlesque Festival
      July 20-23
      Toronto Burlesque Festival
      This is sizzling four-day extravaganza of performances and parties with a cast of innovative artists from all across the globe.
      Multiple Venues
    • Big on Bloor
      July 22
      Big on Bloor
      Toronto’s Big on Bloor Festival has expanded its programming this year between Dufferin and Lansdowne for a celebratory car-free weekend. Art institutions, collectives, galleries and artists take to the streets.
      Bloor Street West
    • Tirgan Festival
      July 27-30
      Tirgan Festival
      Tirgan is a non-profit, non-religious and non-partisan cultural celebration for Iranian-Canadians with four days of music, dance, food, discussions and historical programming.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • WayHome
      July 28-30
      WayHome
      Okay, it's in Oro Medonte, but everyone's going to this massive camping and music festival. Solange, Frank Ocean and Justice headline and there will be food, art and film all around the grounds.
      Oro Medonte
    • Caribana
      August 3-7
      Caribana
      Caribana weekend really takes over the entire city. Sure, the massive parade on Sunday is a glorious spectacle, but it's the parties, concerts and general celebratory vibe in the streets that make it so special.
      Toronto, ON
    • Summerworks Festival
      August 3-13
      Summerworks Festival
      This festival features the city's brightest up-and-coming theatrical talent in all sorts of venues around Toronto. There's also a concert series and some great parties.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Food Truck Festival
      August 4-7
      Toronto Food Truck Festival
      Spend four days trying out the more than 50 food trucks at this fest with a licensed green space, live music and eating challenges.
      Woodbine Park
    • Arts & Music Ontario Festival
      August 4-7
      Arts & Music Ontario Festival
      Enjoy and explore all forms of artistic expression with a focus on Ontario and newcomer artists in music, theatre, dance and more.
      Ontario Place
    • Veld
      August 5
      Veld
      One of the city's loudest electronic and hip hop festivals returns with an impressive lineup that includes Future, Major Lazer, Tiesto, Tory Lanez and way more. 
      Veld Music Festival
    • Kultura Filipino Arts Festival
      August 10-13
      Kultura Filipino Arts Festival
      What began as a small Kensington Market BBQ has grown into a vibrant and contemporary arts, culture and food festival. Celebration Filipino Canadians, the three day festival focuses on food, fashion and arts. 
      Daniels Spectrum
    • Waterfront Night Market
      August 11-13
      Waterfront Night Market
      The Night Market has transformed into a massive indoor and outdoor event at the Hearn Generating Station.
      Hearn Generating Station
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 11-13
      Taste of the Danforth
      Taste of the Danforth is Canada’s largest street festival, welcoming approximately 1.65 million attendees annually. Expect endless activities, performers and of course, so. much. food.
      Greek Town
    • JerkFest
      August 11-13
      JerkFest
      Brian McKnight, Pinchers, Maxi Priest and Freddie Jackson headline this year's JerkFest. Expect vendors, lots of food and drinks and a crowd that's in it for the music.
      Grace JerkFest - Canada's Jerk Food Festival
    • Sweetery
      August 12
      Sweetery
      Canada’s largest sweets festival makes its third appearance to celebrate local chefs, students and artists.
      David Pecaut Square
    • CNE
      August 18 - September 4
      CNE
      The CNE rolls into town at the end of August. Expect the traditional roster of midway games, rides, wild fair foods and about a million ways to spend your hard earned money.
      Canadian National Exhibition
    • Vegan Food and Drink Festival
      August 19
      Vegan Food and Drink Festival
      Try meat-free comfort food, craft brews, wine and spirits from 100 vegan vendors. There'll be more than just food at this relaxing festival in the grassy fields of Fort York.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • TAIWANfest
      August 25-27
      TAIWANfest
      Billed as a "cultural tango with Hong Kong" this fest at the Harbourfront is free to enter. It'll blend food vendors and cultural programming.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Scarborough Afro-Carib Fest
      August 26
      Scarborough Afro-Carib Fest
      The sixth annual Scarborough Afro-Carib Fest brings you live musical performances, shows from local and international artists, mouth-watering cuisine, a marketplace, visual arts, dance workshops and way more.
      ALBER CAMPBELL SQUARE SCARBOROUGH CIVIC CENTER
    • Toronto Cider Festival
      August 26
      Toronto Cider Festival
      This waterfront cider celebration at Sherbourne Common (near Sugar Beach) showcases cider paired with food, live entertainment and local Canadian talent. You'll taste 60 different ciders from Canada and around the world.
      Sherbourne Common
    • Leslieville Beerfest 2017
      August 26
      Leslieville Beerfest 2017
      The Leslieville Beer Festival shuts down Dundas Street East from Logan Ave  to Carlaw Ave for a good old fashion neighbourhood street party. Tickets are $20 and that includes three beer tokens and a beer mug. 
      Dundas Street East
    • Fan Expo Canada
      August 31 - September 3
      Fan Expo Canada
      Meet your heroes, attend celebrity guest panels, lineup for autograph sessions and cosplay here.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • BuskerFest
      September 1-4
      BuskerFest
      Comedians, musicians, magicians, fire jugglers, acrobats, aerial artists, clowns, daredevils and many more gather for four days of goofy and impressive entertainment.
      Woodbine Park
    • Toronto International Film Festival
      September 7-17
      Toronto International Film Festival
      The city feels electric with an endless list of world premieres, celebrities and parties at this annual event.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Roncesvallles Polish Festival
      September 16
      Roncesvallles Polish Festival
      Catch live Polish music, polka and Euro dance bands on multiple stages and food from over 40 restaurants.
      Roncesvalles Ave
    • Toronto Garlic Festival
      September 17
      Toronto Garlic Festival
      Taste delicious garlic-themed dishes paired with Ontario craft beer and wine from 20 chefs. Meet farmers, check out cooking demos, contests and workshops. There's also screenings and live music, but don't forget mints.
      Artscpape Wychwood Barns
