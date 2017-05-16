City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc hot subway cars

TTC promises hot subway cars will be a thing of the past

It's heating up in Toronto. Tomorrow, the mercury is expected to soar to 29 C, but it could feel like 33 C with the humidex.

If you regularly take the Bloor-Danforth line, memories of sitting in a hot subway car might be starting to surface in anticipation of tomorrow's commute. But the TTC stresses you don't have anything to worry about. 

 "The TTC is advising customers that crews have worked hard over the past seven months to ensure that customers who travel on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth can do so comfortably," reads a news release.

"To date, the TTC has spent $7.5 million to aggressively attack the hot car issue that struck last summer," it continues.

The TTC says it'll be able to service Line 2 with cool cars on Wednesday and throughout the summer. 

Nicoli OZ Mathews

