City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc streetcars queen

There will be no streetcars on Queen Street this summer

As per usual, Toronto's gearing up for a summer of construction, and much of it will happen along Queen Street. That's why the city's replacing all of the streetcars along the 501 route with buses.

According to the Toronto Star, this is the first time the city's ever removed streetcars from this busy thoroughfare. It will use 65 buses to keep riders moving between May and September, when the Queen Street streetcars will disappear.

However, starting on March 26, as the Star notes, 501 streetcars will divert down Spadina, to King Street West and then up Shaw, as the construction between Spadina and Bathurst continues this spring.

Streetcars are slated to return to most of the route in September. 

