New summer jobs in Toronto include some pretty unique gigs. From water parks and swanky department stores to a massive sports hubs, there are lots of places hiring that might give the most popular summer jobs in the city a run for their money.

Here are 10 new summer jobs in Toronto for 2017.

The Rec Room

Cineplex's new complex in Roundhouse Park, which is right across from the Rogers Centre, is hiring for all kinds of positions. The Rec Room is a 40,000 square-foot space that will include restaurants, a bar and lots of games.

Wet 'n' Wild

What better way to spend the summer than by the water? Brampton's Wet 'n' Wild water park is currently hiring for an impressive list of jobs like bartenders, mascots, lifeguards, zipline operators and dancers.

Drake Commissary

The Drake is opening a huge new bar, bakery and event space and it will most definitely be a new cultural and culinary hub. It's hiring for all kinds of positions at the moment, so get that resume in stat!

Jollibee Foods

This Filipino fast food chain is coming to Toronto and people are very excited about it. It's hiring right now, and wouldn't it be fun to be part of a new food wave in the city? Have a look at this careers page for the Toronto gigs up for grabs.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue's first Canadian location has taken over much of the Hudson Bay building at Yonge and Queen streets. It's Toronto's newest luxury shopping spot and it's hiring for the summer.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo isn't only giving local businesses a boost; it's also hiring folks like you to work on this tightly run retail ship. This cool and calm clothing chain would make a cute, hip and air conditioned place to be this summer.

Nordstrom

You'll never feel cramped while working at one of Nordstrom's three-storey Toronto locations. The good news is they're hiring for a bunch of positions.

Blue Blood Steakhouse

You might have heard that Casa Loma is getting a new steak house. It'll be open just in time for summer and it's currently hiring. If you have experience in the restaurant and service industry, send a resume to hr@libertygroup.com

King Taps

This beer hall coming to First Canadian Place has done a massive hiring spree, but it's still looking for servers. You can apply via their website now.

MLSE Launchpad

Toronto's impressive new sports hub by MLSE is heaven for anyone that wants to be involved in the community. Keep an eye on their careers page. There aren't a ton of gigs at the moment, but they'll be doing a lot more hiring later this spring.