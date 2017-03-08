Sports & Play
Cineplex opening massive gaming and sports bar in Toronto this summer

The former Leon's furniture store at Roundhouse Park is going to look a lot different this summer. That's because Cineplex is transforming it into a Rec Room, its latest entertainment concept.

There's already a Rec Room in Edmonton, but Cineplex is opening up these multi-faceted spaces all over the country, including in Toronto.

Unlike the one in Edmonton, the Toronto location won't feature axe throwing or a bowling alley, however, there will be 75 games, a massive sports bar, a massive patio and a theatre auditorium for live programming on site.

The Rec Room will probably attract the post-aquarium crowd and to keep everyone satiated, it'll feature two restaurants. A Cineplex rep describes Three10 as an "upscale casual sit-down restaurant" with Canadian cuisine.

Quick-service spot The Shed will have a poutinerie with a slew of toppings, such as porchetta, smoked brisket and lobster.

The Rec Room complex will be free to enter, but you'll have to play to participate in games and activities. Cineplex hasn't announced an opening date, but it should be up and running sometime this summer.

