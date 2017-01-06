Massive downtown sports hub opening this month in Toronto

Toronto Community Housing, in partnership with MLSE, is bringing a massive abandoned building back to its roots as a community hub this year.

The building at 259 Jarvis St., which was once slated to be a roller rink and sat empty for almost 20 years, is now becoming the MLSE Launchpad, a 42,000 square-foot youth-focused sports development facility.

Construction began in early 2016, and the facility is set to open at the end of the month. Professional sports teams helped create the space that will also house multi-purpose sport courts, classrooms and a teaching kitchen.

There will also be sports and lifestyle related programming on site. The ribbon cutting is slated for the end of this month, which means the new MLSE Launchpad is just about ready for takeoff.