10 popular summer jobs for students in Toronto

Summer jobs for students in Toronto aren't all boring. Many don't involve a desk, a suit or even an office. There are festivals, outdoor playgrounds, parks, concerts and camps that all need students to help the summer months run smoothly.

Here are some of the most popular summer jobs for students in Toronto.

1. Live your dream as a beer ambassador

Summer is truly beer season and pretty much every major and minor brewery in the city will be hiring brand ambassadors to give away their goods. There's an endless list of beer-loving jobs open now.

2. Work for the Blue Jays

There are several jobs ready for the taking with the Toronto Blue Jays this season, but they'll be gone fast, so hurry and apply!

3. Represent the City of Toronto

Get a job this summer at a park, pool or major tourist zone by applying for a job with the City of Toronto. You'll weave yourself right into the fabric of the city.

4. Have fun at Canada's Wonderland

From May 30 to Halloween, the city's largest outdoor amusement park is open and ready to get people screaming. The range of jobs here is so impressive you'll have a hard time deciding where you want spend your summer. Head over to the jobs page and explore your options.

5. Celebrate the end of summer at the CNE

From August 18 to September 4, you can spend the tail-end of your summer days serving up food, hosting games and helping the much-loved fair go off without a hitch. Jobs aren't posted yet, but keep an eye on the CNE's summer jobs website in April.

6. Join a Day Camp

Summer means camp for a lot of GTA kids, and counsellors are in high demand. The YMCA's Camp Hazen, Camp Kiwanis and Bayview Glen are three of the bigger ones in the city and they're all currently accepting applications.

7. Get outdoors at Evergreen Brick Works

Want to spend your summer down in the Don Valley surrounded by wilderness? Evergreen Brick Works, while active all year round, is truly alive during summer. There are (and will be more) jobs posted on the website as we get closer to the season.

8. Chill by the water at Harbourfront Centre

The Harbourfront Centre is home to some of the most exciting, engaging and delicious summer programming the city has to offer. There are currently a bunch of jobs up for grabs with many more to be added as the summer gets closer.

9. Get a big dose of live music with Live Nation

Seasonal work is often the best kind of work. At least, if you can score a gig with Live Nation and its multitude of venues around the city. Jobs range from ticket collectors to security and maintenance.

10. Get to know Toronto with Sightseeing Toronto

Summer is not only construction season, but peak tourist season as well. Whether it's on a food tour or on a double-decker bus, why not apply to guide folks around Toronto and teach them (and yourself) about Hogtown's history and key sites to visit?