The Brick Works is about to get a major upgrade

The Evergreen Brick Works already thinks about sustainability, but now it's getting ready to make one of its biggest buildings even greener.

On March 1, the Brick Works will work with companies EllisDon, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, CRH Canada and designers at LGA Architectural Partners to revamp its kilns building - the 53,000 space that hosts major events such as Cask Days.

The goal is to make it accessible to visitors for up to 10 months of the year (up from six) and to also give it a neutral carbon footprint. Evergreen also hopes to minimize its carbon footprint during the construction period.

This means the building will get lots of new features to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Its south side will be enclosed by the end of March, while construction will continue on the north end of the building.

Once it reopens, it will serve as a community gathering space and will also include a gallery and classroom.