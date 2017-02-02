11 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Toronto businesses that closed in January were some real doozies. Particularly of note were the gems that occupied the charismatic stretch of Markham St. called Mirvish Village (let's hope some of its charm is preserved). Some of these spots will be greatly missed.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in January.

Every location in Toronto (and everywhere else) of this bankrupt, Canadian-born, U.S.-based chain that sold minimalist basics has closed or is closing very soon. Canadian company Gildan Activewear Inc. has bought its assets but not the rights to the retail stores.

Speaking of going bankrupt, this Vancouver-based online retailer opened this bricks-and-mortar store on Queen West six months ago, and now both online and retail store operations have shut down following the company filing for bankruptcy.

First opened in 1981 and then moved to the Manulife Centre in 1994, this classic spot shuttered earlier this month to make way for Toronto's (and Canada's) first Eataly.

This burger and oyster joint on Dundas West had a short-lived existence—it closed in under four months.

A beloved Mirvish Village staple, this video store had been around for over 25 years, and will now live on as an online-only entity.

Yet another beloved Mirvish Village casualty to the Westbank redevelopment plan, this go-to watering hole had its last hurrah on January 30.

Like The Victory and Suspect, this indie music venue on Markham St. closed its doors after one final big bash on January 31.

Sadly, the owners of this Italian street food shop in Little Italy have decided this place will be better off as another Pizzeria Libretto location.

The Riverside version of this restaurant specializing in fried chicken and crafted cocktails closed on January 31, but you can still get your fix at the original on West Queen West.

Music venues are having a rough go of it lately. After six years, this venue known for showcasing EDM artists, closed on January 28. A new rental development has been proposed for the site.

Known for its Japanese-French fare, this small space at Harbord and Manning quietly closed and has been replaced with a fully French bistro.