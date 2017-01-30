Shoes.com is bankrupt and going out of business

Toronto lost a cheap footware option last Friday as shoes.com announced they're closing up their physical shop and shutting down their online stores.

Better known as shoeMe.ca in Canada, the Vancouver online retailer opened a pop-up in Toronto in 2015 before settling into a permanent store last year on Queen West near Spadina.

SHOES.com, OnlineShoes.com and ShoeME.ca, which were created by the same guy who founded clearlycontacts.ca, all went offline last Friday and the company says they will be assigning bankruptcy for most if not all of the companies.

According to a company press release, employees will be paid until the end of this month and some staff will stay on to shut down operations.