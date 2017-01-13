The Hoxton is closing after six years

It's been a rough week for Toronto's music scene. It just lost Hugh's Room (though a return might be in the works) and Soybomb, and now The Hoxton has revealed it's closing too.

The venue, which predominately showcases EDM artists, announced on Facebook yesterday that it'll be closing on January 28.

Why does every club and venue that I love always close, RIP to the hoxton, some amazing times were had in that sticky little place — kimbo (@kimberlysummer) January 13, 2017

"Embrace and The Social Group announced today that after six great years, The Hoxton will be closing its doors at the end of the month," reads the Facebook post.

According to NOW, The Hoxton's owners didn't want to renew their lease, even though they had the option to.

The landlord has plans to redevelop the building (located at King and Bathurst), which put restrictions on the degree to which club owners could alter or renovate the space.

There's already a rental development proposed for the site. It's a 19-storey project from Main and Main.

Over the years, The Hoxton has hosted a slew of big-name performers, including Skrillex, Kaytranada, Zedd, Flume and Flux Pavilion. There's no plans to relocate, though Embrace will book more acts at the Velvet Underground following the closure.