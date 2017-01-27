Toronto's most famous video store closes today

As January draws to a close, restaurants, businesses and studios along Markham Street are all but shut down. And today marks another such departure.

Suspect Video, a Mirvish Village staple, has been around for more than 25 years. In August, it started liquidating its stock and once it closes, it plans to operate solely online.

Yesterday, Suspect Video posted a note to Facebook announcing that it'd be locking the doors on its physical location this weekend. It's open today for the last time, though staff will be packing up tomorrow and happy to greet those who stop by.

It's not an easy time for video stores in Toronto. Within the past two years, many have shut down, including Queen Video's Queen Street location and Film Buff.

Along with Suspect, all of Mirvish Village has to vacate the neighbourhood to make way for the huge new rental development from Vancouver's Westbank Corp.