Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
victory cafe closing

Victory Cafe is closing its doors for good this month

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the businesses, galleries, bars, restaurants and workshops in Mirvish Village  go dark, this long-standing neighbourhood is slowly starting to disappear.

And while everyone has to be out by the end of January, one local watering hole is sticking it out until the end.

The Victory Cafe, located at the corner of Markham and Lennox, is well-known for its sunny front patio and its long list of craft beer. The nearly 30-year-old bar and restaurant will shut down on January 30.

Before it closes for good, it'll host two farewell events: one on January 24 and another on January 30. Both start at 6 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Vic team opened Crafty Coyote at Bloor and Borden in the Annex. They're thinking about relocating the Victory Cafe, but don't have confirmed plans in place just yet.

Lead photo by

eric robinson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Victory Cafe is closing its doors for good this month

This Week on DineSafe: The Captain's Boil, RaviSoups, Grasshopper, Off the Hook

How Toronto's shipping container market survives the winter

How Shake Shack decided to come to Toronto

The top 50 sandwiches in Toronto

Toronto Food events: Shake Shack, BUGS, Robbie Burns Day

International attention on Toronto after restaurant's menu called racist

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Godspeed Brewery, Grey Gardens, Japanhako