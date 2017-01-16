Victory Cafe is closing its doors for good this month

As the businesses, galleries, bars, restaurants and workshops in Mirvish Village go dark, this long-standing neighbourhood is slowly starting to disappear.

And while everyone has to be out by the end of January, one local watering hole is sticking it out until the end.

The Victory Cafe, located at the corner of Markham and Lennox, is well-known for its sunny front patio and its long list of craft beer. The nearly 30-year-old bar and restaurant will shut down on January 30.

Before it closes for good, it'll host two farewell events: one on January 24 and another on January 30. Both start at 6 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Vic team opened Crafty Coyote at Bloor and Borden in the Annex. They're thinking about relocating the Victory Cafe, but don't have confirmed plans in place just yet.