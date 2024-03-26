Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
flight from toronto

Toronto-bound flight forced to land in Norway after medical emergency onboard

A Toronto-bound flight was forced to cut its journey short and land in Norway this past weekend after a medical emergency took place onboard the aircraft. 

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200LR, operating as PK797, took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) in Lahore on Sunday, March 24 at approximately 5:14 p.m.

However, the roughly 14-hour journey was cut short after an individual reportedly suffered a medical emergency onboard, forcing the aircraft to land in Bodo, Norway just eight and a half hours after takeoff. 

The aircraft reportedly landed in Bodo without further incident. At approximately 1:18 a.m. on Monday, the aircraft departed from Norway and finally arrived in Toronto just after 3:33 a.m. 

blogTO reached out to PIA to get more information about the medical emergency but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication. 

The airline has received international attention over the past few months, after over a dozen of its crew members reportedly "slipped away" upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport during separate instances, with some blaming the influx of disappearances on the national flag carrier's privatization and low salaries. 

Lead photo by

alphonsusjimos/Shutterstock
