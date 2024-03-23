Canada's oldest maple tree is still growing in this small town in Ontario

In Ontario's Niagara Region, the historic Comfort Maple stands as a proud symbol of Canada's natural heritage.

This majestic sugar maple tree, towering at almost 25 meters tall with a trunk wider than most people can wrap their arms around, has earned its place as the country's oldest and most revered of its kind.

With sprawling branches and weathered bark, the Comfort Maple is a silent witness to centuries of history, resilience, and change.

The story of the Comfort Maple is one of survival against the odds. Once part of a lush hardwood forest, the land around it was cleared long ago for farming.

Yet, while other trees fell to the axe, the Comfort Maple stood strong, its roots firmly planted in the soil. It has seen generations come and go, weathering storms and seasons with unwavering grace.

The connection between the Comfort Maple and the Comfort family, who settled in the area in 1816, adds another layer to its rich history. Struck by the tree's magnificence, Earl Hampton set aside a piece of land to protect it.

His sister, Edna Hampton, took the preservation efforts even further by donating the tree and surrounding land to the Niagara Region Conservation Authority in 1961.

Thanks to their foresight, the Comfort Maple Conservation Area was born, creating a peaceful sanctuary where visitors can admire this ancient marvel up close.

Estimates suggest the Comfort Maple could be anywhere from 400 to 500 years old, making it an authentic living relic.

As one of the few remaining "old-growth" trees in the region, the Comfort Maple reminds us of the importance of preserving our natural heritage for future generations.

For those visiting the Niagara Region, a trip to see the Comfort Maple is a must. Just a short drive from beautiful St. Catharines and iconic Niagara Falls, the conservation area offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Comfort Maple Conservation Area is located in Pelham, Ontario.