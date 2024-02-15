Toronto Pearson Airport hit with delays and cancellations amid huge snowstorm

After a brief stretch of unseasonably warm weather last week, Toronto is battling out its first major snowstorm of the winter season — which has already caused multiple flight delays and cancellations out of Pearson Airport.

At the time of publication, the travel hub's departure board is marked by dozens of delays, with most affected flights originally scheduled to take off between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Geez you guys are the best. And the bravest to be out in this!! — Sylvia Bury (@SylviaBury) February 15, 2024

A Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) spokesperson told blogTO that despite the heavy precipitation, operations at the airport continue to run well, with some delays made in advance of the double-digit snowfall.

At approximately 2 p.m., the airport also posted a video of its airside crew diligently working through the snowy blast to clear busy runways. Airport operators used 106 pieces of specialized snow removal equipment in an effort to keep flights running smoothly.

Mother Nature’s record-breaking heat last week will give way to snow today. Environment Canada says five to 10 cm of snow is forecast to fall, and the majority of snowfall accumulations may happen within just a couple hours. Operations at Toronto Pearson are currently running… pic.twitter.com/jBkoZ1qEuh — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 15, 2024

Although the snowfall is forecasted to eventually taper off in the evening, heavy accumulation is sure to make for an aggravating and head-inducing commute home.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Thursday advising of the heavy snow, which may accompany strong northwesterly winds at times, and lead to reduced visibility in some areas.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the advisory reads.

Anger and questions after the TTC shuts down almost 100 stops due to snowstorm https://t.co/sl7IYW8JaY — blogTO (@blogTO) February 15, 2024

In response, the TTC announced that nearly 100 bus stops would be taken out of service as of 1 p.m. and remain down until further notice as the blanket of snow sweeps over the city.