Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pearson airport delays

Toronto Pearson Airport hit with delays and cancellations amid huge snowstorm

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After a brief stretch of unseasonably warm weather last week, Toronto is battling out its first major snowstorm of the winter season — which has already caused multiple flight delays and cancellations out of Pearson Airport. 

At the time of publication, the travel hub's departure board is marked by dozens of delays, with most affected flights originally scheduled to take off between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

A Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) spokesperson told blogTO that despite the heavy precipitation, operations at the airport continue to run well, with some delays made in advance of the double-digit snowfall. 

At approximately 2 p.m., the airport also posted a video of its airside crew diligently working through the snowy blast to clear busy runways. Airport operators used 106 pieces of specialized snow removal equipment in an effort to keep flights running smoothly. 

Although the snowfall is forecasted to eventually taper off in the evening, heavy accumulation is sure to make for an aggravating and head-inducing commute home.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Thursday advising of the heavy snow, which may accompany strong northwesterly winds at times, and lead to reduced visibility in some areas. 

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the advisory reads.

In response, the TTC announced that nearly 100 bus stops would be taken out of service as of 1 p.m. and remain down until further notice as the blanket of snow sweeps over the city. 

Lead photo by

Pearson Airport
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto Pearson Airport hit with delays and cancellations amid huge snowstorm

Toronto is one of the world's top destinations for business trips

Passengers sue Air Canada after 62-hour delay stranded abroad

Ontario's mythological creatures and mysterious folklore

Lynde Shores is a nature-rich oasis under an hour from Toronto

Here's where you can 'rockhound' to find your own shiny minerals in Ontario

How to spend a winter day in and around Whitby Ontario

Toronto flight declares mayday after fire in the cockpit