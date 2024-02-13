City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario snow

Parts of Ontario about to slammed with up to 15 cm of snow

After a short-lived period of unseasonably high temperatures, parts of Ontario are about to be walloped with up to 15 centimetres of snow, likely making for some sticky afternoon commutes in and out of the GTA on Thursday. 

So far, the province's winter season has been relatively mild, with below-average snowfall, above-normal temperatures, and record warmth to start out February.

In fact, the last time the City of Toronto saw any amount of white fluff was on Jan. 25, all thanks to the effects of a complex weather pattern called El Niñ0. 

"That's all about to change however, as we watch an incoming system and the threat for widespread snow later this week," The Weather Network warned in its latest report

Between five to 10 centimetres is expected for the majority of southern Ontario through Thursday, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible for parts of cottage country and other areas north of the GTA. 

Shovelable amounts of snow will likely have a significant impact on afternoon and evening commute times through southern Ontario, with moderate snowfall rates expected for a few hours, according to The Weather Network. 

"A low from the U.S. Midwest will track into Ontario Thursday, with snow starting along the Lake Huron and Lake Superior shorelines through the morning hours," the report continues. 

The rather "quick moving system" will likely reach the GTA just in time for the post-work rush, but will end through the night, leaving a fresh blanket of snow in the morning. 

The dump of snow is unfortunately being unaccompanied by sub-zero temperatures in Toronto, with a low of -10 degrees C on Friday and Sunday. 

Lead photo by

Elena Elisseeva/Shutterstock
