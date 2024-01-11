This Ontario town is one of the world's top honeymoon destinations

The past year has been a whirlwind of emotions as our family got bigger, topped with a surprise wedding ceremony the kids put on in our backyard a week after the birth of our youngest last summer.

With swollen feet, I stood barefoot in our yard, tears running down my face as we exchanged vows in a hilariously informal, yet intimatly, perfect ceremony surrounded by the ones we love.

It was a beautiful and unexpected celebration that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. However, my partner and I have been contemplating a more official wedding, and this recent news has us even more excited about our future plans.

With all this planning in the back of my brain, I was thrilled when I saw that Niagara-on-the-Lake was named one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards!

Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards have revealed that, out of the eight million destinations listed, only 25 spots were named winners in the Honeymoon Destinations category.



On the Tripadvisor site, it's specified that the "winners are destinations whose hotels, restaurants and things to do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period."

This is an exclusive honour for this quaint Ontario town, with less than one per cent of the listings earning the title of "Best of the Best."

Niagara-on-the-Lake, nestled in Canada's wine country, has claimed its place among these elite honeymoon destinations. The Tripadvisor listing paints a beautiful picture of the area.

"In Canada's wine country, Niagara-on-the-Lake presents a well-preserved 19th-century village and its charms. Drive or bike through the area, stopping at wineries and Fort George National Historic Site. Ride along the Niagara Escarpment on horseback or book a white-water adventure at nearby Niagara Falls (you might have heard of them)."

The inclusion of Niagara-on-the-Lake on this prestigious list is an exciting revelation. It's not just a recognition of its natural beauty, but also a testament to the exceptional experiences the town offers.

As someone who appreciates indulging in the finer things in life from time to time, the fact that this destination is renowned for wine tastings, shopping, golf, and brewery tours makes it even more appealing.

For those who have been fortunate enough to visit Niagara-on-the-Lake or have glimpsed its charm through social media posts, it's undeniable that this stunning destination exudes straight-up romance.

Queen Street in historic downtown Niagara-on-the-Lake is thought to be one of the prettiest streets in the province, lined with impecably preserved historic buildings, boutiques, restaurants and cafes.



The news of it being named one of the top honeymoon spots in the world puts it at the top of our list when making our decision surrounding the destination of our post-wedding celebration.

The recognition also adds a layer of excitement to our honeymoon planning. It's not just about finding a beautiful spot, but about immersing ourselves in an experience endorsed by fellow travellers.