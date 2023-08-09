Hunters Bay Trail in Ontario is a gorgeous hidden gem that showcases the beauty of the Muskoka region, with serene forested paths and long floating boardwalks that lead you across a sparkling river.

Located two hours north of Toronto, you'll find Hunters Bay Trail in the small town of Huntsville along the shorelines of Hunters Bay.

Stretching for 4.6 km, there are several access points to get to the path where you can park your car, or you can traverse its entirety beginning at the Centre Street bridge.

The trail winds along the river before going under a railway. From there, it'll lead you by the south side of Hunters Bay through Avery Beach Park, then under the Hwy #11 corridor.

The trail's floating dock sections face the bay and overlook Orchard Park, where, true to its name, you'll find some beautiful apple trees.

Numerous benches are placed along the trail, so you can stop and soak up the scenery. If you want to cool off with a dip in the water, there's a number of swim ladders off the docks where you can climb in and out of the river.

The trail and parking are both free to access and make an incredible pit stop for stretching your legs.

While you're in the area, consider exploring some of the other amazing sights Huntsville has to offer.

Stay overnight in a luxurious wooden lodge at Limberlost Forest, which is full of private lakes and nature trails, or cruise around the Muskoka Lakes while admiring the gorgeous waterfront homes.