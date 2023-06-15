This Ontario cruise takes you through the Muskoka Lakes on a historic steamship

Cruises on the RMS Segwun are back after a brief hiatus, and the historic steamship is getting ready to take passengers for a sail through the Muskoka Lakes this summer.

As of June 27, you'll be able to cruise past Muskoka's breathtaking natural beauty and million-dollar waterfront mansions, all the while revelling in the unique experience of sailing on the iconic antique vessel.

Operated through Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre, you'll find the experience roughly 2 hours north of Toronto, making it perfect for a quick getaway.

With a two-year Covid-induced pause coupled with a season of extensive repairs and restoration, the RMS Segwun returns this month offering multiple public cruises each week and can also be booked for private events and receptions.

The 136-year-old RMS Segwun steamship is the oldest operating one left in North America, and one of only three active Royal Mail Ships (RMS).

One of the coolest features is that you can actually still send mail from the ship. Although the Segwun no longer carries mail from port to port, any mail dropped in the onboard mail box is stamped and posted as originating from the RMS Segwun, which will then be forwarded to the addresses inscribed.

With a short sailing season of only 145 days, locals from Muskoka recognize the RMS Segwun's signature whistle as the "official heartbeat" that awakens the region each spring.

While onboard, you can admire the vintage woodwork and original brass decor onboard, or you can take in the panoramic views from one of two dining rooms.

You can book several different cruise types online, including a lunch, dinner, or high tea cruise onboard the RMS Segwun. Tickets start at $41 per adult and vary depending on the cruise length and type.