You can ride a cruise ship from Toronto that will take you all over the Great Lakes

If you've thought about experiencing one of the many cruise ships departing from the Port of Toronto, you'll now have the chance to sail around all five of the Great Lakes in one single trip.

Ultra-luxurious cruise line Viking Expeditions launched their Great Lakes Collection, and will be taking passengers across the historic waterways of all five of North America's Great Lakes starting this June.

The 15-day journey will take place aboard the new Viking Polaris ship, bringing you from Toronto to Duluth, Minnesota. The trip includes stops in Niagara Falls, Cleveland, Detroit, Sault Ste. Marie, and Mackinac Island, among others.

Passengers will also get to see Canada's diverse unspoiled beauty and wildlife, with activities like kayaking by otters swimming in the inlets of Georgian Bay, or hiking through the dense boreal forests of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

"From outstanding beauty to historic cities and a deep connection to nature, the Great Lakes are an undiscovered treasure, boasting stunning national parks best explored via tranquil kayaking and hiking," the website reads.

"This area is also rich in culture, with world-class museums, vibrant cities and areas steeped in First Nations traditions."

While Viking Expeditions has several cruises around the Great Lakes, this is the first itinerary to include sailing across all five.

While this might sound like the trip of a life time, brace yourself; the Great Lakes Collection starts upwards of $16,895 per person. Before you faint, just keep in mind this isn't like your typical Carnival or Royal Caribbean vacation cruise.

Viking describes itself as “the thinking person’s cruise,” with all cruises focusing on enrichment, learning, and experiential activities. Onboard, there's a science lab with experts and resident scientists, which passengers are welcome to help with primary research.

If you've ever been on a cruise, you'll know that space within your cabin is often a luxury. The Polaris however only accommodates 378 guests in its 189 staterooms, maximizing comfort and service.

All staterooms have a Nordic balcony (a sunroom adapted for colder temperatures, in essence), a king size bed, desk and seating area, stocked mini fridge, a Nespresso coffee maker, and a double-sinked bathroom with heated floors and a glass shower.

The food offerings include elevated dishes like crab legs and ahi sashimi, Scandinavian dishes like waffles and berries, high tea, and fine Italian dining.

You can take a dip in one of their three indoor-outdoor pools with a retractable glass dome, sweat it out at the sauna or steam room in the onboard Nordic spa, or take a Pilates class at the gym. There's even two yellow submarines which you can take an adventure in for no additional fee.

The Great Lakes Collection only has eight departure dates available running from June 10 until September 12, although the September cruise is already sold out.