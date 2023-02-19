5 March break getaways in Ontario

March break getaways in Ontario are always something to look forwards to, especially with spring feeling like it's around the corner with the warm days we're seeing lately.

If hopping on a plane to a sunny tropical beach is out of the budget, consider a local staycation. Whether your ideal break includes embracing winter activities in the snow or relaxing at a spa retreat, there are many destinations around the province which are perfect for a March or spring break escape.

Here are some March break getaways in Ontario.

Niagara Falls is a guaranteed good time in any season, from seeing the breathtaking falls to checking out all the restaurants, shops, and activities in the area. If you want to spend a few days exploring the area, consider a stay at The Sterling Inn & Spa.

The Sterling Inn prides itself on being Niagara Falls' only boutique hotel, with oversized guest rooms, in-room fireplaces, wet bars, and Jacuzzi tubs or in-shower steam units. The onsite restaurant offers farm to table fare, and you can rejuvenate at The Spa at Sterling Inn with one of their soothing treatments or massages.

Hidden Valley Resort is a smaller ski and snowboard destination for those looking to make the most of the winter snow before it melts. Located in Huntsville, they are the only lake-side and ski-side resort in Muskoka.

Besides skiing and snowboarding, you can go skating, sledding, and ice fishing on the lake. If you prefer to relax, Hidden Valley's M Spa and indoor swimming pool has you covered, and they also have a delicious onsite restaurant offering both classic and trendy dishes. Check out their packages online, which combine accommodation and activities.

Killarney Provincial Park is an incredible March break getaway for those who love winter activities and the quiet off-season beauty of Ontario's parks. With striking landscapes, sparkling lakes, lush pine forests, and epic stargazing, consider glamping in Killarney Provincial Park's heated yurts for a refreshing escape into nature.

The heated yurts are available year-round and sleep up to 6 people. Outside, they have propane barbecues, picnic tables and a fire pit to warm up by. Reservations to camp or stay overnight in Killarney Provincial Park can be made online.

If you love the outdoors but want a more luxurious stay than in a heated yurt, Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve has virtually untouched forests and lakes to explore, with a range of accommodations including glamorous log cabins in the woods.

The lodges have 7 bedrooms and are able to hold up to 18 adults, complete with private decks and saunas. There are also 5 cottages, 4 rustic outposts, and 52 campsites on the reserve if you don't require as much space. On the property, you can snowshoe or hike the many winter trails, see waterfalls, and enjoy the views over the lake.

Blue Mountain is one of Ontario's most popular winter destinations for adrenaline-chasers looking to hit the ski slopes, but if snow sports aren't your thing, there are countless other reasons why it's the perfect March break getaway with something for everyone.

Wake up right next to the action by booking a stay at The Westin Trillium House in the village, hit the Scandinave Spa for an afternoon of pampering, skate on top of the mountain or snowshoe across the suspension footbridge at Scenic Caves Nature Adventures. Check out their deals on stay and ski packages online.