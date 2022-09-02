You can now book at the new Nordic spa near Toronto that took forever to open

After years of waiting, GTA residents can finally book visits to the all-new Thermëa Spa Village Whitby, which many speculated was potentially never going to actually open after so many delays and a lack of clear communication from management.

Those who had purchased gift certificates in anticipation of the facility's 2020 opening became gradually more suspicious as the debut was pushed later and later, the official date becoming increasingly vague despite promises on social media that construction was nearly complete.

People in Toronto are getting sketched out as new Nordic spa keeps pushing back opening https://t.co/V2ru7ku3P1 #Ontario #NordicSpa — blogTO (@blogTO) May 11, 2022

The latest update said Groupe Nordik — the company behind the sprawling property that is set to include a beer garden, saunas and steam baths, outdoor pools, an underground Epsom salt flotation pool, 25 massage rooms and more — was merely "aiming" for an opening sometime in 2022.

Thankfully for would-be guests, it appears that said opening finally has a confirmed date, and it's fast-approaching.

Thermëa sent out an email blast to newsletter subscribers on Thursday stating that the Whitby location would finally be opening its doors on October 6, with appointments now available from that date onward.

"We are thrilled to announce that Thermëa Spa Village Whitby will soon welcome you into its world. You can book your well-deserved moment’s respite right away via our online booking platform," the message reads.

"The wait is almost over. Click the button below to book your visit to the first spa village in Canada."

Nordic spa near Toronto now plans opening for 2022 after several delays https://t.co/K5cWyHMRLc #Ontario #NordicSpa — blogTO (@blogTO) November 3, 2021

Customers can now book four different types of massage (each for $165), seven different types of body treatment (from $125 to $160), two different "experiences" that include underground salt pools (Källa for $50) and clay body masks and steam rooms (Rhassoul for $40), and access to the thermal hot and cold pools ($89).

They can also get a glimpse at the amenities on the spa's Instagram page, where they posted a video just this week showing the latest construction progress.