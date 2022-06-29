You can watch a concert in the middle of a sunflower field in Ontario this summer

One of the best parts of summer is all the sunflower farms with fields of flowers to frolic in. If you're looking to go to one this summer then make sure to head to this sunflower farm in Ontario where you can check out live music in the middle of their fields.

Head out to Pingle's Farm Market in Hampton, about an hour's drive east of the city.

The 148-acre farm is known for its Harvest Festival, sunflower fields and a variety of pick-your-own fruits and vegetables.

The farm is hosting its annual sunflower experience and this year they're hosting a special event where you can catch a concert in the middle of their sunflower fields.

Sunflowers at Sunsets lets you explore the farm's 6.5 acres of sunflower fields during sunset giving you the perfect background to take golden hour photos in a field of golden flowers.

After you've explored all the trails, head to the Sunflower stage where there will be live performances by Lemon Cash and Big City Lights.

Make sure to check out the bar and the food vendors by the stage in-between sets.

If you can't get enough of the flowers, the farm also lets you pick your own bouquet for an extra cost for those who want to brighten their home with the golden flowers.

Sunflowers at Sunset runs on August 11 from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and are priced starting at $50 with add-ons for pick-your-own flowers and mason jars available.

The Sunflower Experience at Pingle's Farm Market runs from August 5 through August 21 for those who can't wait to visit the sunflower farm during this special event.