Pigeon River Provincial Park is proof that you don't have to travel very far to find paradise. In fact, Ontario is home to quite a few beautiful natural landmarks that many have glazed over.

High Falls, located right on the Ontario-Minnesota border, might be the next best place to visit on your bucket list. Great for a weekend trip, the jaunt includes a hike through an old logging road leading you to the 130 foot high falls, with views of the Pigeon River and gorge along the way.

The waterfall is truly set apart by its multi-segmented, multi-layered chutes and deep gorge that adds lots of dramatic effect to the landscape.

The hiking trail that gets you there is beautiful too. Deep and narrow forest trails are dotted with cliffside lookouts throughout the journey, as well as carved metal art sculptures that depict the history of the area.

There is reportedly evidence of human occupation dating back to 7000 BC!

The park is also home to many different species of birds. Pigeon River marks a transition from the forest of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Lowlands to a boreal forest, which means that bird species of both regions can be spotted in the park.

The park offers fishing opportunities too. Species like pickerel and Northern pike can be found in the Pigeon River waters.

There are plenty of hiking trails to choose from in the park, making it a suitable destination for people of all fitness levels.

The boardwalk trail that has views of the Lake Superior shoreline takes only 15 minutes to complete, as opposed to the High Falls Lookout Trail which takes closer to two hours.

So pack your bags and smear on some sunscreen - an Ontario destination like High Falls is just a glimpse into some of the beauty this province has to offer.