You can skate on top of a mountain north of Toronto this winter

There are a ton of fun places you can go skating in and around the GTA including a frozen lake of cranberries or a trail lit up by torches.

If you're looking for a new place to glide on some ice, then you're in luck because you can skate on a magical skating trail on top of a mountain north of Toronto this winter.

Located at Blue Mountain, Woodview Mountaintop Skating is a two-hour drive north of the city.

Lace up your skates and skate around the 1.1km loop that sits on top of the Blue Mountain ski hills with epic views of the Niagara Escarpment.

If you're looking to spice up your nightly skates, the trail is lit up with thousands of interactive lights. The lights will guide you through the loop all while bringing a magical glow to your skating session.

Note that hockey skates are preferred when skating on the trail. Figure skates are allowed as long as you don't use the toe pick while skating.

The resort also offers a ton of other winter activities if you want to try out something different. Blue Mountain is known for its ski slopes so why not head down the mountain on some skis or a snow tube for a bit while you're there.

Don't worry if you don't have your own equipment, you'll be able to rent some for the day.

After a day of fun in the snow, you can check out the Scandinavian spa to help you relax and wind from a cold day.

The trail is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Woodview Activity Centre located on the top of Blue Mountain. basis. Tickets are available on a first-come basis and are priced starting at $17.