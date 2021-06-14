The majestic Scandinavian spa near Toronto is now open for the summer

The Scandinave Spa near Blue Mountain is welcoming visitors to its Nordic baths once again, good news for anyone hoping to soak in its restorative waters this summer.

The turquoise pools with a Nordic waterfall and surrounding forest views located two hours from Toronto officially reopened this past weekend as part of Ontario's first step in its reopening plan.

Ongoing reduced capacity and a two-person limit for every group will also make for a quiet visit and even more space for you and your plus-one to enjoy.

Similar to last summer, the solariums and lounges will also all be placed six feet apart to make physical distancing possible.

Massages are available and access to the baths will be included if you book a treatment. Just keep in mind that masks will be required in all indoor areas of the spa and during the massage.

The Swedish massage for two isn't going to be available this summer, and the hour-long massages that are available range from $175 to $185.

Saunas and steam rooms will continue to be closed to guests. But the good news is access to the baths will be $10 cheaper until these open.

You'll be able to book your visit either online or by phone. Bath reservations will be available up to four weeks in advance with availability starting at 10 a.m. every day.

Visiting through the week will give you the best availability for the hydrotherapy experience and if there's no availability on the day you're looking for, you can request to be added to a waitlist.