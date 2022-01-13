You can skate on a frozen lake in the middle of forest near Toronto this winter

From the many outdoor skating rinks in the GTA to skating through a trail lit by torches, there are a ton of places to go skating this winter season.

If skating under The Gardiner Expressway has become a bit too boring for you, then why not take a roadtrip to skate on a frozen lake in the middle of a forest near Toronto.

Located in King Township, the Spray Lake Ice Trail is less than an hour north of the city.

Glide on the two-kilometer loop that wraps around the lake with views of the snow-covered forest.

If you need to brush up on your skills or want to play a game of hockey, there are three cleared ice rinks in the middle of the lake you can use.

There's also an ice pad with sideboards and professional ice that can be rented for groups of up to ten people if you're not too comfortable with skating around a lot of people.

Unlike other outdoor rinks, there are no skating rentals available so you'll have to bring your own pair of skates.

Tickets are priced at $25 and must be booked online before visiting as there are timed entry slots. You'll also need to sign the waiver before visiting.

Spray Lake Skating Trail is set to open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting Jan. 15.