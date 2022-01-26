Nearly a third of Ontarians want a workcation in 2022 and here's where to go

Months stuck working remotely from home with no clear escape from Toronto's brutal winter may have some Ontarians dreaming of a workcation.

As travel plans fell apart this winter thanks to the Omicron variant's spread, the chance for a change of scenery could come in the form of a workcation. Remote work can be done anywhere — as long as there is a good internet connection and no need for in-person meetings.

A new survey finds 31 per cent of Ontarians are planning to take a workcation in 2022, according to KAYAK. The online travel booking company also found 33 per cent of Ontarians feel a simple change of scenery would help combat burnout, with 17 per cent planning to travel more, thanks to their flexible work schedule.

KAYAK Reveals 38% Of Employed Gen Z’s in Canada Plan To Take A Workcation For A Change Of Scenery In 2022 https://t.co/5Bjezt4Rz2 — The IT Nerd (@The_IT_Nerd) January 26, 2022

Even more Gen Z's (38 per cent) and Millennials (35 per cent) Canadians plan to take a workcation in 2022.

"Canadians are looking to shake up their daily routines that have become monotonous during the pandemic," said Matt Clarke, VP of marketing at KAYAK North America. "With the new realities of remote work, and technology making it possible to work from anywhere, we anticipate more Canadians working from the beach or a new city in 2022."

Governments in sunny lands have been rolling out special extended visa programs specifically to attract remote workers and last year, Dominica, a small island in the Caribbean, targeted Canadians specifically. Barbados has been trying to lure people to their topical paradise since lockdowns started.

Now as Toronto weather gets worse, it might be a good time to think about some time away once travel bans are lifted.

KAYAK ranked Portugal, Spain and Romania as the top three places to work remotely based on factors such as health and safety, weather, social life and prices.