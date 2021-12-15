Travel
travel advisory

Canada's travel advisory is back and here's what that means

Just when we thought it was okay to leave the country again, Canada's travel advisory is back.

The advisory, urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel, was just lifted in October, but the COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly. In the last seven days, cases in Canada have increased by 33 per cent, but so far, hospitalizations have increased by just three per cent.

Amid growing concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement in a press conference on Dec. 15.

There has been a significant resurgence in COVID-19 cases even without the Omicron, he said. Canadians must do everything in their power to protect and support the healthcare system and front-line workers.

"Like all of us, they are tired of the pandemic."

Duclos said Canada is now officially advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada.

"To those who were planning to travel — I say very clearly: now is not the time to travel," he said.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes it a risky prospect.

"Travelling Canadians could contract the virus or get stranded abroad," he said.

The travel advisory will be posted on the federal government travel website.

COVID testing for arriving travellers will continue and expand to test as many people as possible, he added.

The travel advisory will be reassessed in four weeks.

Lead photo by

Daifuku Sensei

