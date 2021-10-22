Canada lifts official travel advisory but there are still rules in place

Canada has quietly lifted a travel advisory that has been in place since March 2020.

While many people went ahead and travelled anyway during the lockdown — some facing steep fines — the official word from the Government of Canada was to avoid non-essential travel.

The advisory didn't stop people from travelling, but it did make it more difficult with quarantine rules (lifted on July 5) and travel insurance not covering COVID-19 expenses with an advisory in place.

As on Oct. 21, the travel advisory changed. Now, the government advises that Canadians should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling.

Canada quietly lifts blanket travel advisory related to COVID-19 https://t.co/FUuCjqAaHK pic.twitter.com/C6cKqzGAmr — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) October 21, 2021

Canadians should also "stay informed of COVID-19 activity at your destination, which can vary significantly and change quickly from one country to another and within regions of the country."

Travellers must continue on with protective measures — wearing a mask, physical distancing and washing hands — where possible.

The government is also still advising against cruise ship travel.

When returning to Canada, people will need a vaccine passport. Canada announced a standardized national proof of vaccination yesterday, which will be required to fly with beginning Nov. 30.

For those who love travel, things are looking up. The border to the United States to Canadians is set to open on Nov. 8 and airlines are announcing cheap flights.

It finally might be time to start planning those winter holidays and escape Toronto's long cold season.